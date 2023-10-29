Travis Etienne will be up against the fifth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Etienne leads the team by collecting 504 yards on 127 rushes (72.0 ypg). He's scored seven rushing TDs. Additionally, Etienne has 24 receptions for 196 yards (28.0 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Etienne and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Etienne vs. the Steelers

Etienne vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Steelers during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Steelers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Steelers surrender 142.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked run defense this season.

The Steelers' defense is ranked ninth in the NFL with four rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Jaguars vs Steelers on Fubo!

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Etienne with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (42.9%) out of seven opportunities.

The Jaguars have passed 54.0% of the time and run 46.0% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 207 rushes this season. He's taken 127 of those carries (61.4%).

Etienne has scored at least one rushing touchdown four times this year, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored seven of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (41.2%).

He has 13 red zone carries for 52.0% of the team share (his team runs on 56.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Etienne Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Etienne has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (five of seven).

Etienne has been targeted on 29 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season (11.9% target share).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (85th in NFL play), picking up 196 yards on 29 passes thrown his way.

Etienne does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 26 ATT / 136 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.