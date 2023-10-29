Trevor Lawrence was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 8 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Lawrence's stats below.

Looking at season stats, Lawrence has thrown for 1,643 yards (234.7 per game) and eight touchdowns, with three picks. He has completed 67.4% of his passes (161-for-239), and has 41 carries for 206 yards.

Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Week 8 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lawrence 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 161 239 67.4% 1,643 8 3 6.9 41 206 0

Lawrence Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0 Week 7 @Saints 20 29 204 1 0 8 59 0

