Trevor Lawrence has a favorable matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Steelers allow 241.2 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Lawrence has thrown for 1,643 yards (234.7 yards per game) this season, as Lawrence has completed 67.4% of his throws (161-for-239), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. In the ground game, Lawrence has added 206 yards rushing on 41 attempts.

Lawrence vs. the Steelers

Lawrence vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Steelers have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The 241.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Steelers have scored nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Steelers' defense is 19th in the NFL in that category.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has gone over his passing yards prop total twice this year.

The Jaguars pass on 54.0% of their plays and run on 46.0%. They are eighth in NFL play in points scored.

Lawrence's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 20th in the league.

Lawrence has completed at least one touchdown pass six times in seven games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has scored eight of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (47.1%).

Lawrence has attempted 19 passes in the red zone (43.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (66.7%) out of six opportunities.

Lawrence has no rushing touchdowns in seven games this year.

He has five carries in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 25 red zone rushes).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 20-for-30 / 181 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-37 / 315 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-30 / 207 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-40 / 279 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

