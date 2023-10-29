Who has the advantage at the QB position when Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) play Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at Acrisure Stadium on October 29? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, keep reading.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Trevor Lawrence vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Kenny Pickett 7 Games Played 6 67.4% Completion % 60.9% 1,643 (234.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,257 (209.5) 8 Touchdowns 5 3 Interceptions 4 206 (29.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 12 (2.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Steelers Defensive Stats

This year, the Steelers' defensive unit has been looking good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 127 points allowed (21.2 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Pittsburgh has allowed 1,447 passing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is 19th in the NFL with nine.

Against the run, the Steelers are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, surrendering the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL with 854 (142.3 per game). They also rank 27th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.7).

On defense, Pittsburgh is 24th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (41.7%) and 22nd in red-zone efficiency allowed (60.0%).

Kenny Pickett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 216.5 yards

: Over/Under 216.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

