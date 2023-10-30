In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Alex Barre-Boulet to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Barre-Boulet has no points on the power play.

Barre-Boulet averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

