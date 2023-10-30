Franz Wagner will hope to make a difference for the Orlando Magic on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wagner totaled 23 points in his last game, which ended in a 102-97 win against the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll examine Wagner's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-122)

Over 18.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.6 points per contest last year made the Lakers the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds per game last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Lakers were 15th in the league defensively last year, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 37 21 8 7 0 0 2 12/27/2022 31 15 2 4 2 0 1

