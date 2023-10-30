Jalen Suggs and his Orlando Magic teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Suggs posted 11 points, four steals and two blocks in a 102-97 win against the Trail Blazers.

Below we will break down Suggs' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+172)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers conceded 116.6 points per game last season, 20th in the NBA.

Giving up 44.9 rebounds per game last season, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

