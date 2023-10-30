The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) take the court against the Orlando Magic (2-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Magic vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 112 - Magic 94

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 2.5)

Lakers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-17.9)

Lakers (-17.9) Pick OU: Under (220.5)



Under (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 205.5

Magic Performance Insights

While the Magic ranked in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game last season with 111.4 (fifth-worst), they ranked 15th in the league with 114 points allowed per contest.

Orlando was 16th in the NBA with 43.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 42 rebounds allowed per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic averaged only 23.2 dimes per contest (fifth-worst in league).

With 14.4 turnovers per game, Orlando was 24th in the NBA. It forced 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 10th in the league.

The Magic made 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) last year, while sporting a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

