The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) heading into their game against the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) currently includes two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 29 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their +5 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 20 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Seattle has allowed 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -10, they are 28th in the league.

Lightning vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-165) Kraken (+135) 6.5

