Bookmakers have listed player props for Nikita Kucherov, Vince Dunn and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 11 points in eight games (six goals and five assists).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 2 1 3 6 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 2 0 2 7 at Sabres Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Brayden Point has totaled 10 points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding eight assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 at Sabres Oct. 17 0 1 1 3

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Victor Hedman's nine points this season have come via one goal and eight assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Oct. 17 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Dunn drives the offense for Seattle with seven points (0.8 per game), with one goal and six assists in nine games (playing 23:48 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 4

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted seven total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and five assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 1

