In the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Luke Glendening to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Glendening scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Glendening has zero points on the power play.

Glendening's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

