The Orlando Magic (1-0), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, face the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1). The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Information

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz collected 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stats last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Cole Anthony put up 13 points, 3.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points last year, plus 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists.

LeBron James put up 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Christian Wood's stats last season included 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He drained 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

D'Angelo Russell put up 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Austin Reaves recorded 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He sank 52.7% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Magic vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Magic 117.2 Points Avg. 111.4 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114 48.2% Field Goal % 47% 34.6% Three Point % 34.6%

