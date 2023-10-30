How to Watch the Magic vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) face the Orlando Magic (2-0) on October 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Magic.
Magic vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Magic vs Lakers Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic shot at a 47.0% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers averaged.
- Last season, Orlando had a 23-18 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Magic ranked 15th.
- The Magic scored an average of 111.4 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allowed.
- When it scored more than 116.6 points last season, Orlando went 15-9.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Magic averaged 114.3 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 108.5.
- The Magic gave up 114.7 points per game at home last season, and 113.2 away.
- The Magic sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (32.7%).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevon Harris
|Questionable
|Knee
