The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) face the Orlando Magic (2-0) on October 30, 2023.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic shot at a 47.0% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers averaged.

Last season, Orlando had a 23-18 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Magic ranked 15th.

The Magic scored an average of 111.4 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allowed.

When it scored more than 116.6 points last season, Orlando went 15-9.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Magic averaged 114.3 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 108.5.

The Magic gave up 114.7 points per game at home last season, and 113.2 away.

The Magic sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (32.7%).

