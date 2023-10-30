On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Nicholas Paul going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

Paul has scored in four of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Paul has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 31.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

