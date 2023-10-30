The Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 102-97 win over the Trail Blazers, Banchero put up 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

We're going to examine Banchero's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Over 7.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 116.6 points per game last year made the Lakers the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Lakers were the 25th-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

The Lakers allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 36 21 6 3 1 0 0 12/27/2022 22 4 5 3 0 0 1

