Franz Wagner and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be facing off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Wagner, in his last game (October 30 loss against the Lakers), posted 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Wagner's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-111)

Over 18.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-175)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA last season, giving up 43.1 per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Franz Wagner vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 33 20 4 4 2 0 1 12/7/2022 37 15 6 1 1 0 1

