Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Suggs, in his last showing, had 15 points and eight rebounds in a 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Below, we look at Suggs' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+144)

Over 2.5 (+144) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Looking to bet on one or more of Suggs's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers conceded 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 43.1 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25 per contest.

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.