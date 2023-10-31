Magic vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) take the court against the Orlando Magic (2-1) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSFL. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.
Magic vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-7.5
|220.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in 50 of 82 games last season.
- The average total points scored in Magic games last year (220.5) is 4.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Magic went 45-36-0 ATS last year.
- Orlando was underdogs 62 times last season and won 24, or 38.7%, of those games.
- Last season, the Magic won six of their 19 games, or 31.6%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 27.8% chance to win.
Magic vs Clippers Additional Info
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Magic had a lower winning percentage at home (.537, 22-18-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).
- In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Orlando's games finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) compared to away (43.9%, 18 of 41).
- The Magic put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Clippers gave up (113.1).
- Orlando put together a 24-8 ATS record and were 21-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Magic vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Magic
|Clippers
|111.4
|113.6
|26
|17
|24-8
|22-10
|21-12
|27-5
|114.0
|113.1
|15
|12
|31-12
|24-12
|28-16
|25-11
