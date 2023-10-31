The Orlando Magic, Moritz Wagner included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 106-103 loss to the Lakers (his last action) Wagner put up five points.

We're going to examine Wagner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per game last season, 13th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Clippers allowed 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Clippers were 12th in the league in that category.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 36 20 13 3 1 1 2

