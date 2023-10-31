Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 106-103 loss against the Lakers, Banchero tallied nine points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Banchero's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-102)

Over 17.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+126)

Over 4.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-172)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 43.1 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 25 per contest.

The Clippers gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 36 12 6 6 0 1 1 12/7/2022 38 23 5 2 0 0 2

