Wendell Carter Jr. NBA Player Preview vs. the Clippers - October 31
The Orlando Magic, with Wendell Carter Jr., match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
In this article, we dig into Carter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
- Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)
- Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+186)
Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.
- Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game last season, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA in that category.
- Conceding an average of 25 assists last season, the Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Clippers conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.
Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/18/2023
|33
|27
|12
|2
|4
|2
|3
