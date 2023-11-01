Exclusive Offers on Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Bethune-Cookman team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Chanel Wilson
|6
|16.3
|4.8
|3.8
|1.3
|0.0
|Kerrighan Dunn
|6
|9.8
|5.0
|0.5
|2.3
|0.2
|Chanelle McDonald
|6
|9.7
|4.3
|0.5
|0.7
|0.5
|O'Mariyah Tucker
|6
|7.7
|3.5
|0.5
|0.8
|0.5
|Karianna Woods
|6
|5.2
|3.5
|2.8
|1.2
|0.2
|D'Shantae Edwards
|6
|4.5
|3.2
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|Nia Jordan
|4
|5.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|Kayla White
|6
|3.3
|1.5
|1.2
|1.5
|0.2
|Camerah Langston
|5
|2.8
|3.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Kayla Clark
|3
|3.7
|6.7
|0.7
|1.3
|0.7
Bethune-Cookman season stats
- Bethune-Cookman is 4-2 on the season so far.
- The Wildcats are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (1-0 in neutral-site games).
- Bethune-Cookman took down the No. 167-ranked (according to the RPI) Jacksonville Dolphins, 68-63, on November 28, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.
- The Wildcats have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.
- Of Bethune-Cookman's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.
Upcoming Bethune-Cookman games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 3
|Florida International
|A
|1:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Warner
|H
|2:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Johnson (FL)
|H
|11:00 AM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Trinity Baptist
|H
|6:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Valparaiso
|N
|1:00 PM
