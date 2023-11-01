When you're rooting for Bethune-Cookman during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Wildcats' women's team's recent stats and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Bethune-Cookman Wildcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Bethune-Cookman team leaders

Want to buy Chanel Wilson's jersey? Or another Bethune-Cookman player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chanel Wilson 6 16.3 4.8 3.8 1.3 0.0 Kerrighan Dunn 6 9.8 5.0 0.5 2.3 0.2 Chanelle McDonald 6 9.7 4.3 0.5 0.7 0.5 O'Mariyah Tucker 6 7.7 3.5 0.5 0.8 0.5 Karianna Woods 6 5.2 3.5 2.8 1.2 0.2 D'Shantae Edwards 6 4.5 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.0 Nia Jordan 4 5.5 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 Kayla White 6 3.3 1.5 1.2 1.5 0.2 Camerah Langston 5 2.8 3.2 1.0 0.2 0.2 Kayla Clark 3 3.7 6.7 0.7 1.3 0.7

Bethune-Cookman season stats

Bethune-Cookman is 4-2 on the season so far.

The Wildcats are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (1-0 in neutral-site games).

Bethune-Cookman took down the No. 167-ranked (according to the RPI) Jacksonville Dolphins, 68-63, on November 28, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

The Wildcats have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Of Bethune-Cookman's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Wildcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Bethune-Cookman games

Check out the Wildcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Florida International A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Warner H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Johnson (FL) H 11:00 AM Fri, Dec 15 Trinity Baptist H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Valparaiso N 1:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Bethune-Cookman this season.

Check out the Wildcats this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.