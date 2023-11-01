A game at home versus the Le Moyne-Owen Magicians is next on the schedule for the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Florida A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 LeMoyne-Owen H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Iowa N 4:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Iowa State A 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UCF A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bethune-Cookman A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Southern H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Grambling H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UAPB A 6:30 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Mississippi Valley State A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Alcorn State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Jackson State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Alabama A&M A 6:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Alabama State A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Texas Southern H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Prairie View A&M H 9:00 PM

Florida A&M's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Le Moyne-Owen Magicians
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Al Lawson Center
  • Broadcast: Rattlers+

Top Florida A&M players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Keith Lamar 6 14.3 6.5 1.2 1.5 0.8 43.0% (34-79) 20.0% (3-15)
K'Jei Parker 6 9.3 3.3 3.8 1.3 0.0 30.1% (22-73) 17.6% (3-17)
Shannon Grant 6 9.0 4.0 0.5 1.2 1.0 48.1% (25-52) 0.0% (0-1)
Hantz Louis-Jeune 6 8.3 4.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 47.5% (19-40) 42.9% (6-14)
Love Bettis 3 16.0 1.0 1.0 1.7 0.0 50.0% (16-32) 62.5% (5-8)

