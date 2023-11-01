Buy Tickets for Florida A&M Rattlers Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the South Alabama Jaguars is next on the schedule for the Florida A&M Rattlers women (1-6), on Friday, December 8 at 5:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Florida A&M games
Florida A&M's next matchup information
- Opponent: South Alabama Jaguars
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Al Lawson Center
Top Florida A&M players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ahriahna Grizzle
|7
|15.6
|2.9
|3.0
|2.0
|0.6
|44.6% (41-92)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Nashani Gilbert
|7
|7.9
|4.3
|1.4
|1.7
|0.1
|34.9% (15-43)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Olivia Delancy
|7
|7.4
|2.0
|0.4
|1.3
|0.3
|31.3% (21-67)
|30.8% (4-13)
|Ivet Subirats
|7
|5.9
|2.9
|1.6
|2.1
|0.1
|29.4% (15-51)
|27.3% (6-22)
|Hailee Brennen
|6
|6.5
|3.2
|0.3
|0.7
|0.0
|36.8% (14-38)
|40.0% (8-20)
