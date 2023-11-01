Florida Atlantic (4-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Thursday, December 14 at 11:00 AM ET, at home against the Florida International Panthers.

Upcoming Florida Atlantic games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Florida International H 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 16 Howard H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 UCF A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 San Diego State N 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 UAB H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 SMU A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 North Texas A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 UTSA H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Tulsa H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Memphis A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 East Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Wichita State A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 UAB A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Rice H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Charlotte A 6:30 PM

Florida Atlantic's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida International Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: FAU Arena

Top Florida Atlantic players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aniya Hubbard 6 18.2 5.7 1.5 2.0 0.5 48.1% (38-79) 33.3% (6-18)
Janeta Rozentale 7 10.9 7.3 1.1 0.7 0.4 58.0% (29-50) 50.0% (2-4)
Jada Moore 6 11.2 6.5 1.5 1.3 0.0 50.0% (25-50) 50.0% (1-2)
Mya Perry 7 9.3 1.4 0.7 0.7 0.0 41.1% (23-56) 41.2% (14-34)
Alexa Zaph 7 5.0 1.0 0.9 0.3 0.0 38.5% (10-26) 30.8% (4-13)

