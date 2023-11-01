On deck for the Florida Gators (5-3) is a game versus the Richmond Spiders, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Richmond N 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 East Carolina N 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Michigan N 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Grambling H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Quinnipiac H 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Kentucky H 12:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Ole Miss A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Arkansas H 5:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Tennessee A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Mississippi State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Georgia H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Kentucky A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Texas A&M A 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Auburn H 3:30 PM
Tue, Feb 13 LSU H 8:00 PM

Florida's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Richmond Spiders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: FLA Live Arena
  • Broadcast: SEC Network

Top Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Walter Clayton Jr. 8 16.9 4.0 3.8 1.9 0.9 47.0% (47-100) 36.7% (18-49)
Riley Kugel 8 13.9 4.3 2.0 1.6 0.3 43.3% (42-97) 36.8% (14-38)
Tyrese Samuel 8 13.8 7.6 1.9 1.5 1.0 60.6% (43-71) 16.7% (1-6)
Alex Condon 8 8.9 6.1 1.1 0.4 1.0 50.0% (24-48) 36.4% (4-11)
Will Richard 8 8.3 3.5 1.6 0.8 0.3 34.5% (19-55) 30.0% (9-30)

