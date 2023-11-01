Buy Tickets for Florida Gators Basketball Games
On deck for the Florida Gators (5-3) is a game versus the Richmond Spiders, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to catch the Florida Gators in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Florida games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Florida's next matchup information
- Opponent: Richmond Spiders
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: FLA Live Arena
- Broadcast: SEC Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Florida's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Florida players
Shop for Florida gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|8
|16.9
|4.0
|3.8
|1.9
|0.9
|47.0% (47-100)
|36.7% (18-49)
|Riley Kugel
|8
|13.9
|4.3
|2.0
|1.6
|0.3
|43.3% (42-97)
|36.8% (14-38)
|Tyrese Samuel
|8
|13.8
|7.6
|1.9
|1.5
|1.0
|60.6% (43-71)
|16.7% (1-6)
|Alex Condon
|8
|8.9
|6.1
|1.1
|0.4
|1.0
|50.0% (24-48)
|36.4% (4-11)
|Will Richard
|8
|8.3
|3.5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.3
|34.5% (19-55)
|30.0% (9-30)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.