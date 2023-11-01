Buy Tickets for Florida Gators Women's Basketball Games
A game at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is next on the schedule for the Florida Gators women (6-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Florida games
Florida's next matchup information
- Opponent: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center
Top Florida players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aliyah Matharu
|8
|19.6
|3.0
|4.0
|2.5
|0.1
|46.0% (58-126)
|27.5% (14-51)
|Ra Shaya Kyle
|8
|14.6
|9.8
|1.5
|0.5
|0.9
|58.8% (47-80)
|-
|Leilani Correa
|8
|13.6
|5.5
|2.1
|0.9
|0.9
|36.4% (40-110)
|31.8% (14-44)
|Laila Reynolds
|8
|8.9
|4.3
|1.0
|1.1
|0.3
|54.5% (30-55)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Alberte Rimdal
|6
|7.7
|1.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.2
|36.7% (18-49)
|34.8% (8-23)
