The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) will be on the road against the the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming FGCU games

FGCU's next matchup information

Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena

Williams Arena Broadcast: BTN

Top FGCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Keeshawn Kellman 10 12.5 7.1 0.5 0.2 1.1 66.7% (52-78) 0.0% (0-5) Zach Anderson 10 11.4 4.9 1.4 0.5 0.3 45.1% (37-82) 42.9% (12-28) Isaiah Thompson 7 14.0 1.6 2.1 1.0 0.0 39.1% (25-64) 29.7% (11-37) Dallion Johnson 10 9.1 2.9 0.9 1.1 0.0 36.7% (33-90) 38.7% (24-62) Chase Johnston 9 9.7 2.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 31.3% (31-99) 29.4% (20-68)

