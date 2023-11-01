The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) will be on the road against the the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming FGCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Minnesota A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Mercer A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Georgia Southern N 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Florida Memorial H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Florida Atlantic H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Florida H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Queens A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Kennesaw State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Stetson H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Lipscomb H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Austin Peay H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Central Arkansas A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 North Alabama A 8:15 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Eastern Kentucky A 9:00 PM

FGCU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Williams Arena
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top FGCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Keeshawn Kellman 10 12.5 7.1 0.5 0.2 1.1 66.7% (52-78) 0.0% (0-5)
Zach Anderson 10 11.4 4.9 1.4 0.5 0.3 45.1% (37-82) 42.9% (12-28)
Isaiah Thompson 7 14.0 1.6 2.1 1.0 0.0 39.1% (25-64) 29.7% (11-37)
Dallion Johnson 10 9.1 2.9 0.9 1.1 0.0 36.7% (33-90) 38.7% (24-62)
Chase Johnston 9 9.7 2.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 31.3% (31-99) 29.4% (20-68)

