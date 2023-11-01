It's not enough to simply be a fan of Florida International. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Panthers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Florida International team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mya Kone 7 13.1 8.4 0.7 0.7 1.0 Ajae Yoakum 7 9.7 5.1 1.1 0.4 0.3 Courtney Prenger 7 8.7 4.9 0.4 0.4 0.3 Olivia Trice 7 7.7 2.6 2.0 1.3 0.6 Angena Belloso 7 7.3 3.0 1.4 1.4 0.0 Tanajah Hayes 4 9.8 4.0 4.3 2.3 0.0 María Torres 7 5.1 4.7 1.7 1.0 1.1 Kaliah Henderson 6 5.8 4.8 0.5 1.5 0.2 Sariana Rodriguez Camacho 7 4.9 1.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 Aileen Marquez 6 3.3 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.0

Florida International season stats

Florida International has a 3-4 record on the season so far.

The Panthers have a 2-3 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

Against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on November 10, Florida International registered its best win of the season, which was a 65-64 road victory.

The Panthers, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Of Florida International's 23 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Florida International games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Bethune-Cookman H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Florida Atlantic A 11:00 AM Mon, Dec 18 Texas State H 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Alabama A&M H 12:00 PM

