Next up for the Florida State Seminoles women (7-2) is a matchup versus the UCLA Bruins, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Florida State games

Florida State's next matchup information

Opponent: UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Florida State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ta'Niya Latson 8 17.5 4.3 3.3 1.9 0.1 41.7% (53-127) 20.0% (4-20) O'Mariah Gordon 9 15.2 3.9 4.2 0.6 0.3 42.3% (47-111) 43.2% (19-44) Makayla Timpson 9 13.1 9.8 0.6 1.7 3.2 53.8% (50-93) 50.0% (1-2) Sara Bejedi 9 10.3 3.1 2.3 1.8 0.1 35.2% (32-91) 25.0% (9-36) Alexis Tucker 9 8.7 4.9 1.8 0.9 0.1 36.5% (27-74) 33.3% (12-36)

