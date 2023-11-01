If you're a big fan of Jacksonville, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Dolphins apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.

Jacksonville team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Robert McCray 7 17.4 3.4 3.4 1.7 0.3 Bryce Workman 7 14.3 8.1 1.0 0.9 0.6 Marcus Niblack 7 11.6 2.4 2.7 1.9 0.3 Gyasi Powell 7 8.6 1.3 2.3 1.3 0.0 Jarius Cook 7 5.7 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.1 Stephon Payne III 7 5.0 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.7 Deejuan Pruitt 6 5.7 5.7 0.7 0.5 0.5 Donovan Rivers 7 2.9 5.0 0.1 0.7 0.7 Zach Bell 2 8.0 3.5 2.0 2.0 0.0 Jalen Griffith 5 2.0 0.8 0.8 0.6 0.0

Jacksonville season stats

This season, Jacksonville has put together a 5-2 record so far.

The Dolphins are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-2 on the road, while going 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

When Jacksonville defeated the Robert Morris Colonials, who are ranked No. 324 in the RPI, on November 24 by a score of 74-65, it was its signature victory of the year thus far.

The Dolphins have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams remaining on Jacksonville's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Jacksonville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Georgia Southern A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 UCF A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 South Carolina State A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Trinity Baptist H 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 UL Monroe H 11:30 AM

