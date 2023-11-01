Where to Get Josh Allen Jaguars Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Do you live and breathe all things Jacksonville Jaguars? Then take off that BBQ-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for Josh Allen and the Jaguars. For more details, including updated stats for Allen, continue scrolling.
Head to Fanatics to get all your Josh Allen and Jaguars jerseys and other gear!
Josh Allen 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|31
|8.0
|9.0
|0
|0
Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Allen Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Colts
|3.0
|3.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|3.0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|2.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Josh Allen's Next Game
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Titans -6.5
- Over/Under: 40 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.