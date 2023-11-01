Do you live and breathe all things Miami (FL)? Then show your pride in the Hurricanes women's team with some new gear. For more info on the team, including current stats, keep reading.

Miami (FL) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jasmyne Roberts 6 11.5 5.2 1.3 1.5 0.3 Shayeann Day-Wilson 6 10.5 2.7 5.2 1.2 0.0 Lemyah Hylton 6 9.3 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.0 Lazaria Spearman 5 9.4 8.2 0.6 0.6 0.4 Ja'Leah Williams 6 7.2 2.8 2.8 1.8 0.2 Lashae Dwyer 6 7.2 2.5 2.0 2.0 0.0 Jaida Patrick 6 7.0 3.7 1.0 1.5 0.8 Kyla Oldacre 6 5.2 5.3 0.8 0.5 0.8 Ally Stedman 6 3.3 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 Latasha Lattimore 3 5.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 1.0

Miami (FL) season stats

Miami (FL) is undefeated at 6-0 this season.

The Hurricanes are 5-0 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

Against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 29, Miami (FL) secured its best win of the season, a 74-68 road victory.

The Hurricanes, against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, are 1-0, winning the only game they've played versus a Top 25 opponent.

There are eight games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Miami (FL)'s schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Miami (FL) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 NJIT H 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 DePaul H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Baylor N 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Jackson State H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Alabama State H 1:00 PM

