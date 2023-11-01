The Miami Hurricanes women (7-0) will next be in action at home against the DePaul Blue Demons, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Miami (FL) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 DePaul H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Baylor N 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Jackson State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Alabama State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Louisville H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Boston College A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Wake Forest H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Virginia Tech A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Notre Dame A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 NC State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 North Carolina A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Duke H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Wake Forest A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Florida State A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Clemson H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Miami (FL)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: DePaul Blue Demons
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Watsco Center

Top Miami (FL) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jasmyne Roberts 7 11.6 5.4 1.3 1.7 0.3 52.6% (30-57) 47.1% (8-17)
Shayeann Day-Wilson 7 10.4 2.4 5.6 1.1 0.0 45.8% (27-59) 41.9% (13-31)
Lemyah Hylton 7 9.6 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 52.1% (25-48) 43.3% (13-30)
Lazaria Spearman 6 9.2 7.5 0.8 0.5 0.3 57.5% (23-40) 50.0% (1-2)
Jaida Patrick 7 7.7 3.9 1.3 1.7 0.9 51.3% (20-39) 41.2% (7-17)

