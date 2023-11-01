The Miami Hurricanes women (7-0) will next be in action at home against the DePaul Blue Demons, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Miami Hurricanes in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Miami (FL) games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Miami (FL)'s next matchup information

Opponent: DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Miami (FL)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Miami (FL) players

Shop for Miami (FL) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jasmyne Roberts 7 11.6 5.4 1.3 1.7 0.3 52.6% (30-57) 47.1% (8-17) Shayeann Day-Wilson 7 10.4 2.4 5.6 1.1 0.0 45.8% (27-59) 41.9% (13-31) Lemyah Hylton 7 9.6 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 52.1% (25-48) 43.3% (13-30) Lazaria Spearman 6 9.2 7.5 0.8 0.5 0.3 57.5% (23-40) 50.0% (1-2) Jaida Patrick 7 7.7 3.9 1.3 1.7 0.9 51.3% (20-39) 41.2% (7-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.