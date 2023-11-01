A matchup at home versus the Georgia Southern Eagles is next on the schedule for the North Florida Ospreys (5-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming North Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Georgia Southern H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Trinity Baptist H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Florida State A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Georgia A 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Miami (FL) A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Stetson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Kennesaw State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Queens H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Bellarmine A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Eastern Kentucky A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Lipscomb H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Austin Peay A 5:15 PM
Thu, Feb 8 North Alabama H 7:00 PM

North Florida's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia Southern Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: UNF Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top North Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chaz Lanier 10 15.9 4.7 1.5 1.0 0.3 50.0% (55-110) 47.6% (30-63)
Ametri Moss 10 10.9 2.8 2.6 0.8 0.0 48.2% (40-83) 36.4% (4-11)
Dorian James 10 9.2 6.1 1.7 0.3 0.7 47.3% (35-74) 30.8% (4-13)
Jah Nze 10 8.4 2.7 1.0 0.7 0.1 42.6% (26-61) 42.5% (17-40)
Jake van der Heijden 10 7.6 3.1 0.6 0.4 0.6 41.3% (26-63) 41.9% (18-43)

