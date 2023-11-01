North Florida's 2023-24 women's college hoops season resumes (the Ospreys are currently 3-7) on Wednesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Piedmont Lions.

Upcoming North Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Piedmont H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Kansas State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Winthrop H 12:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Florida A&M H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Stetson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 FGCU H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Kennesaw State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Queens (NC) A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Jacksonville H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Bellarmine H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Eastern Kentucky H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 North Alabama A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Central Arkansas A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Austin Peay H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Lipscomb A 2:30 PM

North Florida's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Piedmont Lions
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: UNF Arena

Top North Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaila Rougier 10 11.7 5.0 1.9 1.6 0.0 37.8% (42-111) 32.2% (19-59)
Lyric Swann 10 10.9 3.4 1.5 0.7 0.1 38.2% (39-102) 34.4% (22-64)
Jayla Adams 10 8.7 3.3 4.4 0.9 0.2 34.8% (32-92) 26.8% (11-41)
Emma Broermann 10 8.0 5.7 0.4 0.7 0.3 55.4% (36-65) 25.0% (1-4)
Selma Eklund 10 8.0 4.7 1.7 0.3 0.6 57.1% (36-63) 40.0% (4-10)

