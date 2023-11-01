Buy Tickets for Orlando Magic NBA Games
Paolo Banchero (20.6 PPG) and the Orlando Magic (14-7) square off against the Detroit Pistons at home as the 2023-24 NBA campaign rolls on, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.
Upcoming Orlando games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Pistons
|H
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Cavaliers
|H
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Celtics
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Celtics
|A
|3:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Heat
|H
|7:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Bucks
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Pacers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Wizards
|A
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|76ers
|H
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Knicks
|H
|7:00 PM
Orlando's next matchup information
- Opponent: Detroit Pistons
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Amway Center
- Broadcast: BSFL, BSDET
- Favorite: Orlando -10.5
- Total: 229.5 points
Top Orlando players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Paolo Banchero
|21
|20.6
|6.8
|4.7
|1.0
|0.6
|49.2% (157-319)
|42.4% (28-66)
|Franz Wagner
|21
|20.4
|5.8
|3.8
|1.1
|0.4
|45.3% (156-344)
|31.1% (33-106)
|Cole Anthony
|21
|15.4
|4.7
|3.5
|0.8
|0.6
|44.9% (106-236)
|36.6% (30-82)
|Moritz Wagner
|21
|12.9
|4.3
|1.1
|0.5
|0.4
|63.6% (105-165)
|36.1% (13-36)
|Jalen Suggs
|20
|12.2
|3.5
|2.7
|1.9
|0.6
|44.9% (84-187)
|36.5% (31-85)
