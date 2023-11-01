Paolo Banchero (20.6 PPG) and the Orlando Magic (14-7) square off against the Detroit Pistons at home as the 2023-24 NBA campaign rolls on, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Amway Center

Amway Center Broadcast: BSFL, BSDET

BSFL, BSDET Favorite: Orlando -10.5

Orlando -10.5 Total: 229.5 points

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Paolo Banchero 21 20.6 6.8 4.7 1.0 0.6 49.2% (157-319) 42.4% (28-66) Franz Wagner 21 20.4 5.8 3.8 1.1 0.4 45.3% (156-344) 31.1% (33-106) Cole Anthony 21 15.4 4.7 3.5 0.8 0.6 44.9% (106-236) 36.6% (30-82) Moritz Wagner 21 12.9 4.3 1.1 0.5 0.4 63.6% (105-165) 36.1% (13-36) Jalen Suggs 20 12.2 3.5 2.7 1.9 0.6 44.9% (84-187) 36.5% (31-85)

