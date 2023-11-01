Currently 5-4, the Stetson Hatters' next game is at home versus the Johnson (FL) Suns, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Stetson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Johnson (FL) H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Omaha A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Florida International A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Charlotte H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 North Florida H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Jacksonville H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Kennesaw State A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Queens A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Chicago State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Austin Peay H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Lipscomb H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 North Alabama A 8:45 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Central Arkansas A 4:30 PM

Stetson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Johnson (FL) Suns
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Edmunds Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Stetson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jalen Blackmon 9 21.7 2.8 1.7 0.8 0.1 46.7% (64-137) 45.2% (33-73)
Aubin Gateretse 9 11.4 7.9 0.6 0.0 1.3 75.0% (45-60) 0.0% (0-1)
Stephan D. Swenson 9 10.1 4.9 6.4 1.7 0.0 35.1% (34-97) 13.5% (5-37)
Alec Oglesby 8 7.9 4.6 1.5 0.5 0.3 36.8% (21-57) 34.2% (13-38)
Tristan Gross 9 5.3 2.1 0.7 0.6 0.1 38.6% (17-44) 37.5% (12-32)

