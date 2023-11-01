Where to Get Travis Etienne Jaguars Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
Are your weekends built around watching Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars? Then make sure that on gameday you're wearing the proper attire, with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Check out additional details on the newest gear below, plus take a peek at Etienne's updated stats and trends.
Travis Etienne 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|160
|618
|7
|3.9
|39
|29
|275
|1
Etienne Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18
|77
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|12
|40
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|19
|88
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|20
|55
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|26
|136
|2
|4
|48
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|18
|55
|2
|3
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|14
|53
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|79
|0
|3
|70
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|9
|35
|0
|2
|9
|0
Travis Etienne's Next Game
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Titans -6.5
- Over/Under: 40 points
