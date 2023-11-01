Coming up for the UCF Knights (6-2) is a matchup at home versus the Ole Miss Rebels, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming UCF games

UCF's next matchup information

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: Addition Financial Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top UCF players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaylin Sellers 8 20.6 5.1 1.4 1.5 0.0 49.2% (58-118) 28.6% (14-49) Darius Johnson 8 13.4 3.8 3.6 1.9 0.0 38.3% (36-94) 30.8% (12-39) Marchelus Avery 6 11.5 4.7 1.5 0.3 0.8 42.1% (24-57) 46.2% (12-26) Thierno Sylla 8 6.9 5.5 0.8 0.8 0.4 40.8% (20-49) 32.0% (8-25) Ibrahima Diallo 8 6.5 6.5 0.4 0.8 2.5 64.7% (22-34) -

