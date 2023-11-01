Coming up for the UCF Knights (6-2) is a matchup at home versus the Ole Miss Rebels, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to see the UCF Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UCF games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Ole Miss H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Maine H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Florida A&M H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Bethune-Cookman H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Kansas State A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Kansas H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 BYU H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Texas A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Houston A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 West Virginia H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Baylor H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Oklahoma H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Texas Tech A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 13 BYU A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UCF's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Addition Financial Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UCF's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UCF players

Shop for UCF gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaylin Sellers 8 20.6 5.1 1.4 1.5 0.0 49.2% (58-118) 28.6% (14-49)
Darius Johnson 8 13.4 3.8 3.6 1.9 0.0 38.3% (36-94) 30.8% (12-39)
Marchelus Avery 6 11.5 4.7 1.5 0.3 0.8 42.1% (24-57) 46.2% (12-26)
Thierno Sylla 8 6.9 5.5 0.8 0.8 0.4 40.8% (20-49) 32.0% (8-25)
Ibrahima Diallo 8 6.5 6.5 0.4 0.8 2.5 64.7% (22-34) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.