The UCF Knights (7-0) will be at home against the New Orleans Privateers on Monday, December 11 (beginning at 11:00 AM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming UCF games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 New Orleans H 11:00 AM
Mon, Dec 18 Florida Atlantic H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Morgan State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Oklahoma A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Oklahoma State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Kansas State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Cincinnati A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 West Virginia H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Baylor A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 TCU A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Houston H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 West Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Iowa State H 12:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Cincinnati H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Texas Tech A 8:00 PM

UCF's next matchup information

  • Opponent: New Orleans Privateers
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: Addition Financial Arena

Top UCF players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaitlin Peterson 7 19.9 4.4 0.7 1.3 0.1 40.7% (46-113) 38.6% (17-44)
Mya Burns 7 12.3 4.1 1.0 0.9 0.3 42.0% (29-69) 23.5% (4-17)
Achol Akot 7 9.6 9.6 2.4 1.0 0.6 55.8% (29-52) -
Laila Jewett 7 9.3 3.0 4.0 1.4 0.0 45.3% (24-53) 52.9% (9-17)
Jayla Kelly 7 5.1 5.4 0.7 0.4 0.7 53.8% (14-26) 0.0% (0-1)

