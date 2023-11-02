Should you wager on Alex Barre-Boulet to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.