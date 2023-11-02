Should you wager on Alex Barre-Boulet to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

  • In three of seven games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.