Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 2?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brandon Hagel score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- In five of nine games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Hagel has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Hagel's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
