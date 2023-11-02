Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Clay County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Clay County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Keystone Heights High School at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fleming Island High School at Orange Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
