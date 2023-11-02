Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic take on the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 118-102 loss to the Clippers (his previous action) Anthony produced 10 points.

Now let's dig into Anthony's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-112)

Over 2.5 (-112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+150)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the league last year, conceding 118 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.5 per game.

The Jazz allowed 25 assists per contest last season (10th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Jazz were ranked 18th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Cole Anthony vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 22 6 1 0 2 0 3 1/13/2023 19 5 2 4 1 1 0

