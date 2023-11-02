DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll be up against Levi Wallace and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Titans pass catchers' matchup versus the Steelers' secondary, check out this article.

Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers 68.4 9.8 25 77 7.47

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Levi Wallace Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins paces his squad with 504 receiving yards on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Tennessee's passing offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks fourth-last in the league with 1,265 passing yards (180.7 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 15th (6.5).

The Titans have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by putting up 18.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in the NFL with 296.6 total yards per contest.

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 27.7 times per game, which is worst in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Titans have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 24 times (eighth-fewest in league).

Levi Wallace & the Steelers' Defense

Levi Wallace has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 24 tackles and seven passes defended.

Defensively, Pittsburgh is ranked 17th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 1,718 (245.4 per game).

The Steelers are ranked 13th in the NFL in points conceded, at 21 per game.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Levi Wallace Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Levi Wallace Rec. Targets 53 46 Def. Targets Receptions 31 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.3 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 504 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 94 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

