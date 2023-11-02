Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Escambia County, Florida this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Escambia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gulf Breeze High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tate High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
