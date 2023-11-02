Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Wagner put up 14 points and eight rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 118-102 loss versus the Clippers.

Below, we dig into Wagner's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-115)

Over 17.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+144)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118 points per game last year made the Jazz the 24th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest last year, the Jazz were 17th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last season, the Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 35 24 1 1 4 0 1 1/13/2023 35 26 5 2 5 1 4

