The Utah Jazz (2-3) square off against the Orlando Magic (2-2) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSFL.

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSFL

KJZZ and BSFL

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Magic vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 112 - Jazz 107

Magic vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-5.0)

Magic (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (222.5)



Under (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.3

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic averaged only 111.4 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) last year, but they played better on defense, where they surrendered 114.0 points per game (15th-ranked).

Orlando ranked 16th in the NBA with 43.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 42.0 rebounds allowed per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic averaged just 23.2 assists per contest (fifth-worst in league).

Orlando averaged 14.4 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

Last year the Magic sank 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and shot 34.6% (24th-ranked) from downtown.

