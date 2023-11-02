Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 2
Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning's 32 total goals (3.6 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Their +4 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 23 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- Columbus allows 3.3 goals per game (30 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Their -7 goal differential is 26th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+140)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.