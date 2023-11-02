Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back
Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed
Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena

Lightning Season Insights

  • The Lightning's 32 total goals (3.6 per game) rank seventh in the league.
  • Their +4 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

  • The Blue Jackets' 23 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
  • Columbus allows 3.3 goals per game (30 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • Their -7 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Lightning (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6.5

